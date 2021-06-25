Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes $975,000 Position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 151,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leaf Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Leaf Group by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEAF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

LEAF stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58. Leaf Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.13.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.