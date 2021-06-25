Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,101 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $31,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

PENN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 216,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,900. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -542.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

