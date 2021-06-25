PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.