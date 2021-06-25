Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $116,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ FTOC opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

