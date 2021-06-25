Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 3,648 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,706,000 after buying an additional 388,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after buying an additional 286,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,611,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last 90 days.

Shares of AIRC opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.44.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

