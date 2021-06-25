Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,384 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $14,012,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 714,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 263,618 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 191,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadmark Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

