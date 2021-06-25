Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,027.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

MTB stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

