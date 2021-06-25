Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCN opened at $46.71 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

