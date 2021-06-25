Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Billion

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.03 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $28.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.