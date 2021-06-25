Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Billion

Brokerages expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.03 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $28.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 56,275.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

