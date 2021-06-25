PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

PEP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.34. The company had a trading volume of 113,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $149.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

