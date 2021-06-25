Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,809. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 752.61, a P/E/G ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $212.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

