Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,223.11 ($42.11).

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,956 ($38.62) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,226.86. The company has a market cap of £9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,181 ($28.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

