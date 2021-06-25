Peter S. Ho Sells 5,833 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at $19,857,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

