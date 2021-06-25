Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 9,294 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 9,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $328,171.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,410,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,305 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $115,939.40.

On Monday, June 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $99,079.56.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $42,018.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $249,139.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.49.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $8,224,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $7,494,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

