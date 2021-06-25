Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $101.00 at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.