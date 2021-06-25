Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Investec lowered Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

