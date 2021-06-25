Phyllis R. Yale Sells 5,048 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of DVA opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
