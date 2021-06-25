Phyllis R. Yale Sells 5,048 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DVA opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,617,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DaVita by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

