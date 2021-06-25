Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.11 and last traded at $73.21. Approximately 3,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 953,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $5,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $4,207,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $6,949,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

