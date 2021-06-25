Pieris Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 22,241 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,695% compared to the average volume of 1,239 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.17. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

