Pinkcoin Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $655.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00386292 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003068 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016290 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.00 or 0.00941625 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 428,582,938 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

