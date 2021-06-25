Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. ViacomCBS makes up 1.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 381,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,129,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

