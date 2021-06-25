Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,512,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 5.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,007. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $63.30 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.50.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

