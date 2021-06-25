Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 74,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,384. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.