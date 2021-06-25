Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $83.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $81.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $24,732,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

