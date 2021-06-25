Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 25,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $2,846,250.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00.

PINS opened at $76.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,271.33 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 137.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4,185.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 27.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

