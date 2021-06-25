Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 57,094 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $101,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after buying an additional 771,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.36.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $164.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

