Piper Sandler Comments on PVH Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PVH in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $108.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.80. PVH has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PVH by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after buying an additional 335,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,709,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in PVH by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after buying an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

