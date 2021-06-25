Piper Sandler Lowers Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $41.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

