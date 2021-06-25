Pizza Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,947.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Pizza has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $2,947.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.73 or 0.01422339 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

