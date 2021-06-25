Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,616. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.03. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

