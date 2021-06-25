Plug Power Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

PLUG stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $2,691,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 337,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.