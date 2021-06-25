Point Break Capital Management LLC Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 427.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 186,015 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,488. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.28. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

