Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.35 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $702,425.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00004499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00099440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00160923 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,018.92 or 0.99949160 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

