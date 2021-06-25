Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PRDSY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. 448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595. Prada has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

