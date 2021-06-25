Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.73

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 1810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

PDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $535.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.12.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.