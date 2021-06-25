Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on PFBC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

PFBC opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after buying an additional 156,385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.