Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.40 Million

Brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce $233.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.40 million and the highest is $236.00 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $229.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $959.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $961.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $975.61 million, with estimates ranging from $965.70 million to $980.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

PBH stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $53.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $97,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

