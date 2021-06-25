Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 522,112 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522,112 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,353,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.94. 5,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,762. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.90. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $181.17 and a 12 month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,402. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

