Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,521 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $526,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.11. 23,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.04. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $252.78.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 30.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

