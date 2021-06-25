Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 952,710 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for 1.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.63% of The Charles Schwab worth $1,917,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 197,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,700. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The firm has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

