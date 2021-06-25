Primecap Management Co. CA Has $2.87 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,392,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,872,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet stock traded down $13.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,436.40. 24,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,347.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,461.91. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.