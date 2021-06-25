Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,195 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.22% of PayPal worth $629,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.02. 219,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,805. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.33 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.17. The stock has a market cap of $340.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.78.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

