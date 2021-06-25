Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,583,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,679,310 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,890,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $527,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,324. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $174.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.