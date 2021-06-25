Project Pai (PAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.36 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $22.36 million and $415,565.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039124 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,757,093,570 coins and its circulating supply is 1,554,002,769 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

