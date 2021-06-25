Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93. 889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 186,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 36.26 and a quick ratio of 36.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $55,354,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $51,727,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,623,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,745,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $14,608,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

