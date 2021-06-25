ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Trading 0.4% Higher

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. 41,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 83,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $560.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.45.

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $222.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

