Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s share price rose 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 2,044,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,564,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $90.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 918,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $2,085,487.59. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

