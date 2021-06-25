Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 19,195 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,462 shares of company stock worth $4,940,476 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

