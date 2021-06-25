Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after acquiring an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after acquiring an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 191,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,835,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 385,787 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

NYSE TMHC opened at $26.00 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,192,844 shares of company stock valued at $37,937,867. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

