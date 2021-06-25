Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $27.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

